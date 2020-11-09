Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 20. No violations found.

The Ranch House Saloon, 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected Oct. 21.

• Ice machine shield had an accumulation of discolored buildup. Corrected on site. Employee was able to clean and sanitize the shield. Ice was not touching the shield.

Cosentino's Price Chopper, kitchen, salad bar and smoked meats, 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 21.

• Three containers of prepared products that were expired past the seven-day hold time. Product was discarded. Corrected on site.

• One ceiling vent above the storage area has dust buildup. Correct by Dec. 20.

• Drip trays in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of a fair amount of buildup. Correct by Dec. 20.

• The dishwashing machine has buildup along the front door rim and inside the dishwasher along the top and bottom. Correct by Dec. 20.

Burger King, 1128 Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 21.

• The sanitizer in three-compartment sink did not hit ppm level when tested. Corrected on site. The sanitizer bag was empty and was changed out with new bag.

• Ice bucket was stored in upright position. Corrected on site. Ice bucket was turned over.

• Hood duct had accumulation buildup. Correct by Dec. 20.

• There was a bottle in the kitchen with water in it and it was not labeled. Corrected on site. Water has been used for cooking eggs in the morning and was dumped out.

• Failure to provide food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 20.

King Dragon,1924 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 21.

• Dish sink was dirty. Corrected on site. Sink was cleaned.

• A lot of clutter throughout the store. Correct by Dec. 20.

QuikTrip, 705 S.W. Westbound U.S. 40, inspected on Oct. 22.

• Employees’ coats and personal items stored in stock room on soda. Corrected on site.

Cordill Mason Elementary School, 4001 S.W. Christiansen Road, inspected on Oct. 22.

• Floor drain under the sink had black buildup forming. Correct by Dec. 21.

Indian Mix Grill, 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 22.

• Observed rice contaminated with insect-like particles or dirt debris. Corrected on site. Rice was discarded.

• The knife magnet had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• The potato peeler had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all food contact surfaces and utensils.

• Stuck-on food debris in crevices and behind all make table lids. Second repeat. Correct by Dec. 21.

• Observed no thermometers inside reach-in coolers, make-ready coolers and walk-in coolers. Correct by Dec. 21.

• The walls throughout the kitchen area had stuck-on liquid spills and food debris. Correct by Dec. 21.

• Black buildup on the walls behind three-compartment sink. Correct by Dec. 21.

Mini Mart, 1202 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 22.

• Observed no thermometers in reach-in cooler. Correct by Dec. 21.

• Packages of food product stored directly on floor. Correct by Dec. 21.

Firehouse Subs, 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 22. No violations found.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 23. No violations found.

Jag Center Concession, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy., inspected Oct. 23. No violations found.

Texas Roadhouse, 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 23. No violations found.

McDonald’s, 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 26. No violations found.

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Dr., inspected Oct. 26. No violations found.

QuikTrip, 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 26.

• Floor drain had buildup in the kitchen area. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Ice machine had buildup. Correct by Dec. 25.

Las Playas, 1016 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 26.

• Multiple boxes of equipment and furniture without any apparent organization in the outdoor storage area. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Containers of raw chicken were stored directly on top of containers of ready-to-eat salsa. Corrected on site.

• Jalapeno peppers had blood from raw beef above. Corrected on site. Peppers were discarded.

• There were no dates on any of the food on the make table and the reach-in cooler. This is the THIRD REPEAT. A notice of violation was issued today. This violation has been on three previous inspections dated Dec. 12, 2019, Feb. 12, 2020 and June 15, 2020. REINSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by Oct. 29.

• Handwashing sink was not draining properly. Corrected on site.

• Ceiling tiles/vents in the kitchen were dirty. Replace or clean. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Scoops stored in dry ice bin had the handle touching the food. This is a repeat. Corrected.

• Onions were stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Multiple open cases of single-service items were stored on the floor. Correct by Dec. 25.

Misfits Bar and Grill, 1513 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 26.

• Fan in kitchen area had buildup on it. Correct by Dec. 25.

• There were no test strips for dishwasher sanitizer. Correct by Dec. 25.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 27.

• Soda machine in the lobby has green buildup around the nozzle and on the backsplash.

• Cabinets under the lobby soda machine have water and dirt buildup throughout. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Floors in the kitchen, coolers and bathroom had an accumulation of grease, food debris and trash. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Floor drains in kitchen contained debris and buildup along the walls. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Missing floor tile under fryer in kitchen. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Leaking pipe under hand sink next to kitchen. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Unused reach-in cooler needs to be removed or cleaned and repaired. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Ice machine drain pipe did not extend to the floor drain. Correct by Dec. 26.

• Failure to provide food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by Nov. 20.

Cosentino's Price Chopper, 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 28. No violations found.

Waffle House, 1500 N. W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 28.

• Cleaning chemicals were stored directly next to single-serve items. Corrected on site. Moved chemicals to proper storage area.

• Sanitizer was strong. Corrected on site. Discarded sanitizer and made new.

• Eggs held by time were not marked to indicate time they were removed from cooler. Corrected on site. Manager wrote time on the chart.

• Liquid and food debris in walk-in cooler, under food racks and under three-compartment sink near dish area.

• Cabinet for trash right of kitchen grill had food and dirt debris along the bottom and sides. Correct by Dec. 27.

• Trash on ground in dumpster area.

• Handwashing sink next to coat rack did not reach 103 degrees. Correct by Dec. 27.

• Failed to provide food handler cards for multiple employees. Correct by Nov. 27.

Starbucks Coffee, 704 N. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 28.

• Observed milk and coffee spills in the bottom of both reach-in coolers in the back area. Correct by Dec. 27.

Cafe Mexico, 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 28. No violations found.

Lunar Bowl, 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 29. No violations found.

Little Caesars, 1401 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 29.

• Failed to provide food handler cards for multiple employees. Correct by Nov. 28.

• Wire racks that store the pizza pans have an excessive amount of buildup of grease and food debris. REPEAT. Correct by Dec. 28.

• The outer part of the pans on the clean-dish rack had an excessive amount of grease and debris. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Wire racks throughout the kitchen had an excessive amount of buildup. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Front handle of reach-in fridge was dirty. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Door handle of walk-in fridge was dirty. Correct by Dec. 28.

• The pizza racks for stored uncooked pizza had an excessive amount of debris.Correct by Dec. 28.

• The fan guard of walk-in cooler was dirty. Correct by Dec. 28.

• The non-food contact parts of the oven had dirt and buildup. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Had overflowing trash can and toilet bowl was dirty. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Floors throughout the building have dirt and food debris. Correct by Dec. 28.

• Single-service gloves were stored in bathroom. Correct by Dec. 28.

James Walker Elementary School, 201 S.E. Sunnyside School Road, inspected Oct. 30. No violations found.

William Bryant Elementary School, 1101 S.E. Sunnyside School Road, inspected Oct. 30. No violations found.