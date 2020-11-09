New library branch offers StoryWalk

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library has added a “StoryWalk” outside of its East Lee’s Summit Branch, 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. This new installation features a story, printed on a number of signs which are placed along the library lawn.

The book offered at the Lee’s Summit “StoryWalk” is a children’s book: “Grow a Reader: An Interplanetary Tale,” by Bridget Heos, telling the story of Marty the Martian and his visit to the library.

The StoryWalk is free and open to the public, and will remain through the end of the year.

– Examiner staff