Sleep issues can be treated locally

By The Examiner staff

People need to pay close attention to their sleep, says a nurse in charge of Truman Medical Center’s sleep program at its Lakewood campus.

“Obviously, sleep apnea is our biggest” number of condition that TMC diagnoses at its Center for Sleep Health, said Melissa Becker, RN, MSN, NE-BC, director of Neurology and Sleep Services.

The center treats more than 1,900 patients a year in the metro area and has a facility in Independence. It treats insomnia, sleep-related breathing disorders, hypersomnias, circadian rhythm disorders, parasomnias and sleep-related movement disorders.

TMC says it has the area’s only hotel-based sleep lab service, with a sleep lab at the Sheraton Hotel in the Crown Center area for more than 10 years.

And the Sleep Lab, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Independence, has four rooms outfitted with technology to accommodate sleep studies. The center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Health. A night there leads to diagnosis and a plan to improvement.

Another sleep issue – anxiety.

Becker said they’re seeing a lot of those problems with all that’s going on in the world.

“So anxiety can manifest in many different ways,” she said.

Even the back and forth of daylight saving time is unhelpful for sleep patterns.

“It’s a disruption in everyone’s routine,” she said.

Sleep apnea is underdiagnosed – “Yes, absolutely,” Becker said – and needs attention. Snoring is the biggest indicator.

“Pay attention to what your partner is saying,” she said.