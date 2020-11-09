Veterans Day events at World War I Memorial

By The Examiner staff

The World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City will have several special activities and free public ceremonies Wednesday for Veterans Day, along with half-price general admission Wednesday for the public and free general admission through Sunday for veterans and active duty military.

Among Wednesday’s scheduled events:

• Legacy Jump, 6:30 a.m.: An veterans group parachute team will tandem skydive with a veteran from several wars – World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq wars, as well as Sept. 11 – and land on the museum’s north lawn.

• Veterans Day ceremony, 10 a.m.: The free, abbreviated ceremony will be outdoors on the memorial courtyard. Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, is the keynote speaker, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver a special reading. Members of the public are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

• Living History Volunteers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The volunteers in the museum and on the courtyard and Sunderland Bridge will be available for social distanced pictures. Free to the public.

• Cars 4 Heroes ceremony, 11 a.m.: Cars 4 Heroes provides free, basic, reliable transportation to veterans and first responders and their families that otherwise are not able to obtain transportation for themselves. In the ceremony on the museum’s north lawn, the group will hand over keys for 11 cars to selected individuals.

• Walk of Honor dedication ceremony, 2 p.m.: More than 100 new Walk of Honor granite bricks will be dedicated during the free ceremony in the courtyard. The Walk of Honor is divided in three sections: bricks dedicated to those who served in World War I, bricks dedicated to veterans of any military service and bricks that honor civilian friends, family or organizations. Bricks are dedicated twice each year during the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.

• Kansas City Symphony, 3-5 p.m.: Members of the Symphony will perform on an outdoor stage on the museum’s southeast lawn in a free concert.