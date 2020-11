Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Assault

• 10;58 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Candletree Drive

Confined animal

• 7:15 a.m., address not provided

Fire EMS assist

• 10;46 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Fraud

• 7:30 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 12 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Third Street

Motor vehicle accident

• 2:34 p.m., address not provided

Pedestrian check

• 8:03 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Physical disturbance

• 8:25 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Crestview Drive

Private property tow

• 1 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street

Sex offense

• 2:59 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Knox Place

Stealing

• 5:08 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

Stealing motor vehicle

• 6:30 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Sixth Terrace

Suspicious circumstances

• 8:44 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Mill Drive

• 9:59 p.m., 2400 block of S.E. Creek Ridge Court

Thursday, Oct. 15

Assist citizen

• 6:30 a.m., 2500 block of N.E. Duncan Road

Fire EMS assist

• 3:40 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 10th Street

Found property

• 12:58 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Fraud

• 8:16 a.m., 1500 block of W. U.S. 40

Motor vehicle accident

• 11:21 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. Red Oak Lane

• 11:13 a.m., address not provided

• 1:01 p.m., address not provided

• 1:24 p.m., address not provided

• 4:14 p.m., address not provided

• 4:38 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street

• 4:51 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Private property tow

• 6:38 p.m., 100 block of W. Main Street

Property damage

• 12:30 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Mock Avenue

• 3:53 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Mock Avenue

• 4:30 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Mock Avenue

Stealing

• 6:26 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 7:15 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 3:40 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive (2)

• 4:44 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 6:51 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Coronado Drive

Friday, Oct. 16

Careless driver

• 5:32 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Confined animal

• 8:33 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Eugene (3)

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:40 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 5:37 p.m., address not provided

• 6:44 p.m., address not provided

8 6:54 p.m., address not provided

Parking complaint

• 6:26 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Stealing

• 8:10 a.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri

• 11 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street

• 11:10 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

• 11:15 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 11:21 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 4:16 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

Threats

• 4 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. 28th Street

Saturday, Oct. 17

Assault

• 9:45 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Millstone Circle

• 12 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 36th Street Terrace

Assist other agency

• 11:45 p.m., 800 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Road

Fire EMS assist

• 7:57 p.m., address not provided

Fraud

• 1 p.m., 600 block of N. Coronado Drive (2)

• 1 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Motor vehicle accident

• 7:01 p.m., address not provided

Receiving stolen property

• 12:20 p.m., 19500 block of E. U.S. 40

Warrant

• 11:45 p.m., 800 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Road

Sunday, Oct. 18

Armed disturbance

• 9 p.m., 3900 block of S.W. Briarwood Oaks Drive

Burglary

• 12;50 p.m., 300 block of S.W. 16th Street

Hit and run

• 5:42 p.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 7 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Candletree Drive

Stealing

• 12 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Brookwood Drive

• 1:09 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 1:46 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 4:42 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 5:16 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

Monday, Oct. 19

Animal abuse

• 8:28 a.m., 2400 block of S.W. Sixth Street

Arrest

• 7:25 p.m., 19700 block of E. 47th Terrace Court South

Burglary

• 6:30 p.m., 4300 block of S. Stone Canyon Drive

Confined animal

• 5:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Knox Place

Domestic assault with weapon

• 7:06 p.m., 19700 block of E. 47th Terrace Court South

Ex parte service

• 12:07 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street

Injured animal

• 11:24 a.m., address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 10:06 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 12:42 p.m., address not provided

Physical disturbance

• 5:55 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. 21st Street

Property damage

• 1:20 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 13th Street

Stealing

• 2:10 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Brookwood Drive

• 2:20 p.m., 900 block of S.W. 19th Street

• 3:36 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 3:53 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 4 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 6:14 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Assist outside agency

• 9:29 a.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th Street

Found animal

• 2:12 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Martin Drive

Hit and run

• 7:31 p.m., address not provided

Physical disturbance

• 6:52 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Jefferson Street (2)

Property damage

• 11:08 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Skyline Drive (2)

Stealing

• 3:37 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 5:22 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 8:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive