Three arrested in Blue Springs homicide

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Police have three people in custody and continue to investigate a homicide after a Lee’s Summit man was shot Monday evening inside a McDonald’s bathroom.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:50 p.m., Monday, at the fast food restaurant at Mock Avenue and Missouri 7, just south of Interstate 70. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said officers received a call for shots fired and found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Harry Bowers, in the bathroom with gunshot wounds. Bowers was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Muenz said officers found a weapon at the scene, talked to witnesses and had surveillance video of the scene. Three people were arrested later, not at the scene.

The McDonald’s had reopened for drive-thru service by Tuesday morning.