The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class that will give you a great cardio workout. Daily drop-in class costs $2.00.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Powell Gardens “Festival of Lights”: 4 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens,1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. Powell Gardens is partnering with the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, the Kansas City Ballet, and Quixotic to provide a number of holiday events through Jan. 31. Beginning tonight, the Festival of Lights Enchantment and the Fountain of Light by Quixotic will be presented at Powell Gardens Thursdays through Sundays. The Festival of Light and Fountain of Light are outdoors, and the Festival of Light is presented along an ADA-compliant walk which is one mile long. (Shorter walks are available). The Kansas City Ballet will also present excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and other, more modern pieces at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 14, and 15. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit https://powellgardens.org/?s=festival+of+lights.

SATURDAY

Bird Project Feeder Watch Kick-Off: 9 to 10 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the Cornell Lab to count and identify birds in our area. This project, in which data is collected by citizen scientist volunteers, will help scientists learn about the bird populations and the abundance of food for local birds. If you wish to help, register on Friday, Nov. 13, and then attend the kickoff. You will be given instructions and other help to start you off as a citizen scientist.

Primitive Skills, the Atlatl: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Atlatls can be used as an alternative form of hunting and fishing in Missouri. They can also be used in a new sport, in which accuracy is the goal with this unique spear-thrower. You can learn about Atlals and have a hands-on experience as well. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. This program is suitable for persons 9 years and older.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.