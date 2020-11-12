Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/

• Friday, Nov. 13, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs.

• Monday, Nov. 16, 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit (the old water treatment facility).

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs.

• Thursday, Nov. 19, Uptown Farmers’ Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. To register in advance, you may need to visit https://form.jotform.com/202946242015145.

• Friday, Nov. 20, 10020 E. 66th Terrace, Raytown. No walk-ins will be accepted at this clinic.

The city of Independence: 2 to 7 p.m. on most days. Tests will be offered 5 to 7 days per week. The tests are free but participants are asked to reserve a time slot by visiting indep.us/covidtests or by calling 816-325-7121. Some walk-in slots may be available.

• Friday, Nov. 13, Adventure Oasis Water Park, 2100 Hub Drive, 2 to 8 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 16, Mill Creek Park, 1717 N. River, 2 to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, Independence Athletic Complex, 17800 E. Salisbury, 2 to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., 2 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 19, Santa Fe Park, 2900 S. Santa Fe Road, 2 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 20, Adventure Oasis Water Park, 2100 Hub Dr., 2 to 8 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard: Register at doineedacovid19test.com.

• Friday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit

• Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit

• Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit