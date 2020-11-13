Little girl wounded in rolling shootout

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

A rolling gun battle outside an Independence restaurant on U.S. 40 Friday evening left a 5-year-old seriously injured.

Kansas City Police found the girl at a nearby Wal-Mart, where she had been dropped off from one of the suspect vehicles. On the street and in the parking lot outside V’s Italiano Ristorante, police found at least two dozen shell casings.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside the longstanding restaurant just west of Sterling Avenue. Independence Police received calls for “shots fired” and quickly after that heard from KCPD that a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound had been dropped off outside the Wal-Mart at U.S. 40 and Blue Ridge Boulevard, less than a quarter-mile away.

“An adult had stayed with her, but the driver took off,” IPD spokesperson John Syme said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital. As of about 10:30 p.m., police did not have any person in custody and did not have a description of the suspect vehicles.

According to KSHB-TV news, surveillance video from the restaurant showed people in two vehicles, a car and an SUV, exchanging gunshots on the highway and then in the V’s parking lot.

V’s owner Greg Hunsucker said three vehicles got hit with gunshots, but nobody was hurt.

“Thankfully no customers or staff members were injured in the incident,” V’s posted on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, a 5 year old girl in one of the vehicles was not as fortunate. Our thoughts and prayers are with her this evening.”