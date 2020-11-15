Blood drive Thursday in Blue Springs

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center has issued another urgent call for healthy blood donors. As a result, the Church of the Resurrection Blue Springs, 601 N.E. Jefferson St., is hosting a blood drive from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the church.

Safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken.

Donors are asked to make an appointment as walk-ins cannot be accepted. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter the group code “CORB” or call 816-977-7959.

All donors must wear a mask or one will be provided.

Temperatures will be checked on all donors and staff at the blood drive.

For further information, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.