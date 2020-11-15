Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 4

• 800 block of Par – civil matter

• 400 block of 18th Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 100 block of Austin – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 400 block of Brandon Court – property damage

• 300 block of Front Street – found property

• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – stealing

• 300 block of Main Street – dealer application

• 100 block of Harris Street – dealer application

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 1110 block of Burr Oak Lane – alarm

• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance

• 400 block of Front Street – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Red Oak Court – citizen contact

• 600 block of Scenic – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

Thursday, Nov. 5.

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 800 block of Valley Woods – agency assist, Pleasant Hill Police Department

• 1500 block of Pond Avenue – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 1400 block of Rust Road – suspicious vehicle

• Eastbound Interstate 70 west of the city limits – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1200 block of Scenic – check the well being

• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – abandoned vehicle

• Cross Creek and Nelson Road – blocked roadway

• 1300 block of Willow Court – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – agency assist, DFS

• 1000 block of Ephraim Drive – parking complaint

• Main Street and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident

• Apple Grove Court – stop-arm violation

Friday, Nov. 6

• 700 block of Albatross – unattended death

• 400 block of Graystone – parking complaint

• 200 block of Jefferson – larceny

• 600 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident

• Walnut and Main – recovered property

• 600 block of Graystone – follow-up investigation

Saturday, Nov. 7

• 500 block of Woodbury – welfare check

• Rosewood and Persimmon – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 400 block of Graystone – recovered stolen

• 1100 block of Christie Lane – area check for UTV, welfare check

• 900 block of Powell Court – welfare check

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – property damage

• 800 block of San-Kar – assist EMS

Sunday, Nov. 8

• Football fields at Old U.S. 40 – property damage

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Parmela – business alarm

• 1400 block of Highview – disturbance

• 1800 block of Nicholas – harassment

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious person

• 1500 block of Eagle Ridge – disturbance

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance

• 2100 block of Sycamore – noise disturbance

Monday, Nov. 9

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Bailey and Rust – abandoned vehicle

• 3300 block of South Outer Belt Road – dealer application

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – follow-up investigation

• Sni-a-Bar and Broadway – traffic light malfunction

• 1000 Christie Lane – area check for UTV

• 1100 N.W. Sawgrass Drive – open garage door

• 500 block of Centurion Court – assault

• 500 block of Hamilton Lane – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Westview Drive – agency assist

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• Ryan and Cross Creek – suspicious vehicle

• Joseph and Addie – car check

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 600 block of Northwest Woodbury – disturbance

• 600 block of Graystone – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact