Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• 800 block of Par – civil matter
• 400 block of 18th Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 100 block of Austin – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 400 block of Brandon Court – property damage
• 300 block of Front Street – found property
• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – stealing
• 300 block of Main Street – dealer application
• 100 block of Harris Street – dealer application
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 1110 block of Burr Oak Lane – alarm
• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance
• 400 block of Front Street – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Red Oak Court – citizen contact
• 600 block of Scenic – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
Thursday, Nov. 5.
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Valley Woods – agency assist, Pleasant Hill Police Department
• 1500 block of Pond Avenue – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1400 block of Rust Road – suspicious vehicle
• Eastbound Interstate 70 west of the city limits – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1200 block of Scenic – check the well being
• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – abandoned vehicle
• Cross Creek and Nelson Road – blocked roadway
• 1300 block of Willow Court – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – agency assist, DFS
• 1000 block of Ephraim Drive – parking complaint
• Main Street and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident
• Apple Grove Court – stop-arm violation
Friday, Nov. 6
• 700 block of Albatross – unattended death
• 400 block of Graystone – parking complaint
• 200 block of Jefferson – larceny
• 600 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident
• Walnut and Main – recovered property
• 600 block of Graystone – follow-up investigation
Saturday, Nov. 7
• 500 block of Woodbury – welfare check
• Rosewood and Persimmon – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 400 block of Graystone – recovered stolen
• 1100 block of Christie Lane – area check for UTV, welfare check
• 900 block of Powell Court – welfare check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – property damage
• 800 block of San-Kar – assist EMS
Sunday, Nov. 8
• Football fields at Old U.S. 40 – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Parmela – business alarm
• 1400 block of Highview – disturbance
• 1800 block of Nicholas – harassment
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious person
• 1500 block of Eagle Ridge – disturbance
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance
• 2100 block of Sycamore – noise disturbance
Monday, Nov. 9
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Bailey and Rust – abandoned vehicle
• 3300 block of South Outer Belt Road – dealer application
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – follow-up investigation
• Sni-a-Bar and Broadway – traffic light malfunction
• 1000 Christie Lane – area check for UTV
• 1100 N.W. Sawgrass Drive – open garage door
• 500 block of Centurion Court – assault
• 500 block of Hamilton Lane – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Westview Drive – agency assist
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• Ryan and Cross Creek – suspicious vehicle
• Joseph and Addie – car check
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 600 block of Northwest Woodbury – disturbance
• 600 block of Graystone – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact