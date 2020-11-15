Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Golden Corral, 19120 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Oct. 1. No violations found.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 6. Inspection made pursuant to complaint that yellow grease dumpster was overflowing and grease/water mixture was pooling on the ground. That was confirmed. Large amounts of grease and solid food matter found on the ground. 24 hours to clean up.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 7. Minor improvements on grease dumpster made. Grease and sold food matter found on the ground. Follow up in 24 hours.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 8. No improvements have been made. Follow-up inspection will continue until violations can be corrected. Follow up on Oct. 9.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 9. Yellow grease bin was moved. Very little progress made on cleanup. Grease was still found all over dumpster and ground. Another follow-up will be needed on Oct. 10.

Graze and Gather, 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 8.

• Observed employee go to the walk-in cooler with gloves on and then proceed to prepare ready-to-eat food without washing her hands and changing gloves.

• Observed employee work with ready-to-eat food with her bare hands.

Hardee’s, 4011 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 28.

• Raw chicken and beef found being stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler near cook line.

• Floors under the fryer and inside walk-in freezer found heavily soiled.

Hooters, 19850 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Oct. 29.

• Servers and bartenders were observed wearing their masks below their noses. Kitchen employee observed with no mask.

• Several beverages were observed in the kitchen without a lid or straw.

• Chicken tenders found on the make table at 60.2 degrees F. Chicken was disposed of. It was later discovered that the cooler had inadvertently been turned off.

• Cup found stored in flour bin in walk-in cooler encrusted with flour.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing: (1) spatula found in basin of hand sink on cook line, (2) roll of toilet tissue and box of hosiery found on edge of hand sink in employee restroom, (3) toilet tissue noted not available at all toilets and toilet tissue dispenser had been removed from wall--dispenser must be reinstalled.