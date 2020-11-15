State stocks area lakes with trout

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation has stocked several local lakes with rainbow trout for winter fishing. The stocked lakes include:

• Coot and Plover Lakes at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit. Honker Pond also has been stocked with trout and is for fishing only by youths up to age 15.

• Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City Parks and Recreation.

• Capitol Federal Sports Complex, Liberty.

• Johnston Lake, Raymore.

• Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney.

• Cleveland Lake, Belton.

To fish for trout in Missouri, appropriate fishing permits are required. Permits can be purchased online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits. For more information about winter fishing for trout, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH or call 816-525-0300 and press 2 at the recorded prompt.

– Submitted to The Examiner