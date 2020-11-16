Police continue investigation of shooting

By The Examiner staff

Police continue to investigate and are looking for a fourth subject after Friday evening’s rolling shootout outside a southwest Independence restaurant, which left a 9-year-old girl seriously injured.

Independence Police said Sunday they had located three of four persons of interest in the case, including two previously known individuals from Kansas City, 28-year-old Ronald Wessley and 23-year-old Hope Williams, who were all from one of the involved vehicles. Police have found their vehicle, but a man identified simply as Subject No. 4 has not been located.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m., Friday, outside V’s Italiano Ristorante. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed people in two vehicles, a car and an SUV, exchanging gunshots on the highway and then in the V’s parking lot when the vehicles pulled in.

Immediately after that, a 9-year-old girl who had been shot and the girl’s mother were dropped off from the other involved vehicle at the Wal-Mart at U.S. 40 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police said Monday the girl remained hospitalized but her condition had improved.

No staff or customers at V’s were injured in the shooting, though police said they located at least two dozen shell casings at the scene and the restaurant owner said three vehicles in the V’s parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been announced. According to court records, Wessley was on probation after he pleaded guilty in January 2017 to robbery and unlawful use of a weapon in Raytown and received a five-year suspended sentence.