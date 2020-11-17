Sugar Creek library branch temporarily closed

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Public Library has temporarily closed the Sugar Creek Branch, 102 S. Sterling Ave., to help with staff consolidation amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the metro area.

The closure started Monday, as staff from Sugar Creek and the Ruiz Branch in west Kansas City will help with services at larger library branches.

The library says the move is temporary and not a response to a COVID case at any branch location. The library recommends that Sugar Creek patrons use the Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., in western Independence.