Parker elevated to CAPA CEO's role

By The Examiner staff

CAPA, based in Independence, has named Executive Director Rochelle Parker as its president and CEO.

CAPA, or Child Abuse Prevention Association, says she will continue to oversee its fundraising, marketing, fiscal and other functions. She had been executive director since 2014.

The group says Parker has led CAPA’s growth of annual revenue and in-kind specialized services from approximately $800,000 to $2.5 million this year. The Independence Economic Development Council in 2019 named it non-profit of the year.

Parker is on the boards of the Butterfly Literacy Group, Alive Church, and Canaan Worship Center, and she is the 2020 Membership Committee co-chair for the Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.