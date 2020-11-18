Independence posts burn ban

The Examiner

The Independence Fire Department issued a burn ban for the city Wednesday until sunrise Friday, due to high winds, low humidity and highly combustible condition of leaves and foliage. The ban covers all outdoor burning or open fires, except for residential grilling and barbecuing.

Fire Chief Doug Short says citizens should dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and grilling charcoal by placing them in a metal container and dousing with water.

For more information about the outdoor burn ban, citizens may contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at (816) 325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, which covers most of Blue Springs and Grain Valley, had issued a burn advisory for Wednesday and generally monitors the weather situation regarding daily advisories.

– Examiner staff