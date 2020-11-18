Local jury trials off for the rest of the year

The Examiner

The 16th Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Jackson County, said Wednesday it has canceled jury trials through the remainder of 2020 due to the area’s surge of COVID-19 cases.

The cancelation comes after several recent jury trials the past two months, the first jury trials conducted since March. After those trials, the court surveyed jurors and received overall positive responses about their safety given the various cautionary measures in place.

“The Court is pleased that our efforts to maintain the health and safety of citizens called to serve as jurors were successful and jurors felt safe while fulfilling their civic responsibility,” Presiding Judge David Byrn said in a court release. “However, changing circumstances have led to the decision to temporarily postpone additional jury trials.”

– Examiner staff