Mid-Continent closes Blue Springs South branch

Mid-Continent Public Library has closed the Blue Springs South Branch, 2220 S. Missouri 7, until further notice, after a staff member received a confirmed positive case Tuesday evening.

The library closed the branch after confirmation that evening and is trying to identify and notify patrons who were in the branch between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, when the staff member last worked.

Professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure. The book drop will remain open and hold times will be extended so that materials will be available when the branch reopens. All staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored before returning to work, the library said in a release.

– Examiner staff