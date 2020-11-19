Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class that will give you a great cardio workout. Daily drop-in class costs $2.00.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

SATURDAY

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to donate during the holiday season.

To make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors will be required to wear a mask during donation.

Upcoming blood donation events include:

• Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yard Baseball Club, 1460 N.W. Olympic Drive, Grain Valley.

• Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heritage Biologics Inc., 255 N.W. Victoria Drive, Lee’s Summit.

• Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Blue Springs.

Free vaccine and microchip clinic for dogs: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar Ave., Independence. Through a partnership with Better Cities for Pets and the Humane Society of the U.S., the Regional Animal Shelter will be offering a free microchip and vaccine clinic for dogs. The dogs will each be given a microchip, be given a personalized ID tag and be vaccinated for distemper/parvo, bordetella and Advantage Multi for dogs. This is first come, first served. For more information, call 816-325-7207, Ext. 2.

Discover Nature Winter Tree ID: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Missouri trees are relatively easy to identify in the summer when they have all their leaves. The loss of leaves in winter makes it more difficult to identify each tree. This workshop offers tips and tricks to tree identification throughout the seasons. Registration is required by Nov. 20. This program is for all ages.

Powell Gardens “Festival of Lights”: 4 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville, Mo. The festival features more than 20 miles of holiday lights displayed along a paved path, a Fountain of Light created by Quixotic and a greenhouse transformed into a holiday-themed enchanted tiki bar. Also 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 21, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City will present a series of short outdoor concerns featuring hits from opera and musical theater. There will also be an opportunity to create a holiday craft between 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 21. For tickets and more information, visit powellgardens.org or call 816-697-2600.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.