Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 11
• 300 block of Woodbury – Ex parte service
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police station) – citizen contact
• 100 block of McQuerry – property damage
• 1000 block of Foxtail – assist EMS
• 800 block of Shorthorn – missing juvenile
• 1200 block of Northwest Ashley Lane – animal call
Thursday, Nov. 12
• 700 block of Main Street – recovered property
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• Woodbury and Maple – debris in the roadway
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Jefferson – citizen assist
• 400 block of Woodbury – animal call
Friday, Nov. 13
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report of stealing – firearm
• 500 block of Barr Road – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – lost/stolen wallet
• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – fraudulent use of a credit card
• 400 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – sexual misconduct
• 100 block of Northeast McQuerry – possible missing person
• 1100 block of South Broadway – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department, large disturbance
• 100 block of North Lee – agency assist, Buckner, disturbance
• 1200 block of Northwest Ashley Lane – property damage
• 800 block of Northwest Willow Drive – stealing from motor vehicle
• 1300 block of Northwest Willow Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, medical
• 1300 block of Graystone – reported large party, unfounded
Saturday, Nov. 14
• 1100 block of Pamela – burglary
• 900 block of Ryan – alarm
• 200 block of Woodbury Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – disturbance
• 800 block of Meadowood Drive – animals at large
• 600 block of Northwest Yennie Avenue – animals at large
• 800 block of San-Kar – party refusing to leave
Sunday, Nov. 15
• 2300 block of Dillingham – tree in roadway
• 1400 block of Northeast Mary Court – trespassing
• 300 block of Southwest 15th Street – agency assist, Oak Grove
• 700 block of Main Street – motorist assist
• 100 block of Armstrong Drive – unsecure door
• 1200 block of Pamela – citizen contact
• 800 block of Southwest Montana Ridge Drive – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Northwest Woodbury Drive – harassment
• 400 block of Sni-a-Bar Boulevard – suspicious person
Monday, Nov. 16
• 1000 block of Deer Creek – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Country Hill and Gateway – careless and imprudent driver
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – recovered stolen car
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Lee’s Summit Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• Shorthorn and Clover – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – citizen contact
• Willow and Sni-a-Bar – parking complaint
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
• 500 block of Woodbury – check the well being
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – custody exchange