Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• 300 block of Woodbury – Ex parte service

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police station) – citizen contact

• 100 block of McQuerry – property damage

• 1000 block of Foxtail – assist EMS

• 800 block of Shorthorn – missing juvenile

• 1200 block of Northwest Ashley Lane – animal call

Thursday, Nov. 12

• 700 block of Main Street – recovered property

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• Woodbury and Maple – debris in the roadway

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Jefferson – citizen assist

• 400 block of Woodbury – animal call

Friday, Nov. 13

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report of stealing – firearm

• 500 block of Barr Road – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – lost/stolen wallet

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – fraudulent use of a credit card

• 400 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report – sexual misconduct

• 100 block of Northeast McQuerry – possible missing person

• 1100 block of South Broadway – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department, large disturbance

• 100 block of North Lee – agency assist, Buckner, disturbance

• 1200 block of Northwest Ashley Lane – property damage

• 800 block of Northwest Willow Drive – stealing from motor vehicle

• 1300 block of Northwest Willow Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, medical

• 1300 block of Graystone – reported large party, unfounded

Saturday, Nov. 14

• 1100 block of Pamela – burglary

• 900 block of Ryan – alarm

• 200 block of Woodbury Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – disturbance

• 800 block of Meadowood Drive – animals at large

• 600 block of Northwest Yennie Avenue – animals at large

• 800 block of San-Kar – party refusing to leave

Sunday, Nov. 15

• 2300 block of Dillingham – tree in roadway

• 1400 block of Northeast Mary Court – trespassing

• 300 block of Southwest 15th Street – agency assist, Oak Grove

• 700 block of Main Street – motorist assist

• 100 block of Armstrong Drive – unsecure door

• 1200 block of Pamela – citizen contact

• 800 block of Southwest Montana Ridge Drive – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Northwest Woodbury Drive – harassment

• 400 block of Sni-a-Bar Boulevard – suspicious person

Monday, Nov. 16

• 1000 block of Deer Creek – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Country Hill and Gateway – careless and imprudent driver

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – recovered stolen car

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Lee’s Summit Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• Shorthorn and Clover – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – citizen contact

• Willow and Sni-a-Bar – parking complaint

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 500 block of Woodbury – check the well being

• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – custody exchange