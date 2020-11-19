Independence man faces murder charge

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man has been charged with killing a woman in a drive-by double shooting late Monday in northeast Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged James Gregory, 28, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that killed Michelle Capell, 36, and injured a man.

The shooting happened late Monday at Independence Avenue and Indiana Avenue, police say. They found Capell shot in the head, and dead on the sidewalk. The man was taken to a hospital.

According to court documents, the man told police the shooter had been driving a dark-color four-door sedan west on Independence Avenue.

Police used camera footage in the area to identify a license plate number, which led to a car owned by Gregory's fiancé. She told police Gregory had been in an argument earlier Monday night with a man and woman at a gas station, which she presumed to be near their apartment off Crysler Avenue in southwest Independence. She told Gregory to let the matter go. When she laid down, Gregory left in her car, leaving his pickup truck behind.

According to court documents, when Gregory’s fiancé called to ask where he was, he said he was getting a drink at a convenience store. Further video showed Gregory visiting that store, a few blocks from the shooting, shortly after it happened.

Police arrested Gregory after following him to the area of the Country Club Plaza. He was wearing the same clothes that were shown in the convenience store video. Police also found shell casings in his fiancé’s car, and lab test for his shirt indicated gunpowder residue.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.