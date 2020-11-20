Kansas City Public Library events

The Examiner

The Kansas City Public Library is offering online events and classes. Unless otherwise specified, these classes and events occur via Zoom or on other online spaces. To participate, you must register in advance at https://www.kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar.

Upcoming classes and events include:

Nov. 23

• Adventures in Creative Writing: 12:30 p.m. Learn about the basics of writing including mood setting, dialogue, and other skills.

• Happiness Habits: 3 p.m. Learn about simple habits to increase your happiness.

• Kids Cafe: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. Kids’s meals are available for in-person pickup, Monday through Thursday, at the library.

• Personal Writing in Unprecedented Times: 5:30 p.m. This class will assist in writing various types of documents.

• Friends of the Library Book Group Reads “The Burgess Boys": 7 p.m. This is an online event for adults.

• End-of-Life Planning Series, Navigating the Trajectory of a Life-Altering Illness: 7 p.m. This is an online event for adults.

• Bedtime Stories With Friends: 7 p.m. This is an online event designed for children.

Nov. 24

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 2 p.m. This is an online event for adults. Get help with anything technical.

• Kids Cafe: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. Kids’s meals are available for in-person pickup, Monday through Thursday, at the library.

• NikiFit Cardio Kickboxing PLUS: 6:30 p.m. This online event is for adults.

• Online Storytime: 7 p.m. This is a storytime for children and their families.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 25

• Adventures in Creative Writing: 12:30 p.m. This is an event for adults.

• Make Do Tell: 1 p.m. This event is designed for teens and ranges from unboxing an ant farm to learning sign language.

• Kids Cafe: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. Kids’s meals are available for in-person pickup, Monday through Thursday, at the library.

• Personal Writing in Unprecedented Times: 5:30 p.m. This is a class for adults.

• Writing Found Poems: 6 p.m. This is a writing class for adults.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 26

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. This is a storytime designed for children and their families.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 27

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 28

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. This is a storytime designed for children and their families.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 29

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. This is a storytime designed for children and their families.

• A World of Film at Home: 1 p.m. This is an online event designed for adults.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.

Nov. 30

• Searching for Funding in the For-Profit Business World: 11:30 a.m. This program will address ways in which for-profit businesses can locate funding during this pandemic.

• Adventures in Creative Writing: 12:30 p.m. This is an event designed for adults.

• Happiness Habits: 3 p.m., Learn about simple habits to increase your happiness.

• Kids Cafe: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. Kids’s meals are available for in-person pickup, Monday through Thursday, at the library.

• Personal Writing in Unprecedented Times: 5:30 p.m. This is a class for adults.

• End-of-Life Planning Series, Navigating the Trajectory of a Life-Altering Illness: 7 p.m. This is an online event for adults.

• Bedtime Stories with Friends: 7 p.m. Share a story read by a different person each evening.