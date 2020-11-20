Mid-Continent Public Library shifts to curbside, drive-up service

By The Examiner staff

Starting Monday, all open Mid-Continent Public Library branches will be limited to curbside and drive-up window service only, due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the metro area and several branches closing this week.

One area branch, the Blue Springs South Branch at 2220 S. Missouri 7, has been closed since Wednesday after a staff member there tested positive. The Smithville branch closed the next day for the same reason, and five more branches, all outside the area, were closed Friday, leading to the librarywide decision.

Indoor technology services will be available Saturday and Sunday (masks required) for open branches, but will not be available starting Monday. Book drops will be open, and Wi-Fi outside the library branches will be available.

Mid-Continent said in a release it will work with local health departments to determine the necessary next steps and will make announcements when closed branches can resume with curbside and drive-up window service. For more information, visit: mymcpl.org/COVID.