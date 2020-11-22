Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Hy-Vee gas station, 629 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 2. Mop was found stored on floor.

Subway, 2910 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 3.

• Mop was stored in mop sink. Corrected on site. Mop was hung to dry.

• Ceiling tiles around vents had buildup. Correct by Jan. 1.

• Light lens through kitchen area were dirty. Correct by Jan. 1.

• Food handler permits were not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 2.

Adams Pointe Conference Center, 1400 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 3.

• Observed open lettuce with no date markings. Corrected on site. (Dated.)

Pizza Hut, 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 2.

• Ceiling vents and tiles have buildup. Floor drain by sink area had buildup. Correct by 1/1/21.

Pizza Shoppe, 1105 Main St., inspected Nov. 2.

• Wiping cloth found in hand sink in the bar area. Correct by Jan. 1.

• Lower part of prep tables had debris buildup on them. Correct by Jan. 1.

• Forks were stored with handles downward. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 1.

• Lids were stored on the floor. Corrected, moved to shelf.

• Food handler permits were not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 2.

Subway, 1240 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 3.

• A box of serving trays and a box of cups were stored on the floor. Corrected on site. Boxes moved to shelves.

• Floor drain under the sink had buildup inside. Correct by Jan. 2.

Golden Eggroll, 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 6.

• Dates were not marked on prepped products in walk-in and reach-in coolers. Reinspection required.

• Several prepped containers were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 2.

• Observed accumulation of black buildup on walk-in cooler shelves. Observed accumulation around the edges of the prep table. Correct by Jan. 2.

• Hand soap was not available at the hand washing sink in the kitchen area. Corrected on site. Soap was filled.

• Towels were found throughout the kitchen on the stocking shelves and in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. All towels removed.

• Ceiling tiles and vents had buildup on them in the kitchen area. Correct by Jan. 2.

Popeye’s Chicken, 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 3. No violations noted.

Pizza Hut, 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 3.

• Ceiling vents and tiles were starting to accumulate buildup on them. Correct by Jan. 3.

Casey’s General Store, 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4.

• Oil was being stored above chips in the storage area. Corrected on site. Oil was moved and placed on the bottom shelf by other motor oils.

• Wiping cloth was being stored on bread shelf. Corrected on site. Cloth moved.

Lunar Bowl, 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4. No violations found.

Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School, 201 N.E. Anderson Drive, inspected Nov. 4. No violations found.

Fazoli’s, 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 4.

• Container holding clean dishes had buildup inside the bottom. Corrected. Dishes were removed, cleaned and put into clean holder.

• Two cases of product were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected. Product was moved to shelf.

• Ceiling vent above the bread make table had buildup. Correct by Jan. 3.

• Fans used in the kitchen area had dust buildup. Correct by Jan. 3.

• Mop was stored in mop sink. Corrected on site. Mop was hung to dry.

• Food handler permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 4.

Fazeek Fitness, 1257 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

Sure Stay Plus, 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

MJ Daylight Donuts, 1713 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

Daniel Young Elementary School, 505 S.E. Shamrock Lane, inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

Franklin Smith Elementary School, 1609 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Nov. 5. No violations found.

Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 S. W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 17.

• Mice feces were found: in the corner by the freezer by the outside door, in the corner by the ice machine, along the floorboard under the dishwasher and sink area. Reinspection is required. Correct by Nov. 17.

Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 S.W. Missouri 7, New Edition, inspected Nov. 6.

• Floors throughout the facility had buildup. Correct by Correct by Jan. 5.

Sonic Drive-In, 801 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 9.

• Shelves in the walk-in cooler have buildup. Inside fryer door area had accumulation of grease buildup. Correct by Jan. 8.

• Floors under sink, vats, and most of the equipment had debris under them. Correct by Jan. 8.

• Mop was stored in mop bucket. Correct by Jan. 8.

• Food handler permits were not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec, 9.

Hy-Vee International/Sandwich Shop/Caribou Coffee/Soup Station, 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 9.

• Inside the deli and cheese displays and inside the lower cheese coolers there was accumulation buildup in the bottom. Correct by Jan. 8.

Hy-Vee Kitchen/Chef’s Station/Market Grill, 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 12.

• Tall hot hold cabinet was not holding temperature of product. Product temperature was at 122 to 127 degrees F. Product was only in holder for 30 minutes to one hour. Product was removed. Gasket appeared to be worn and torn. New one was ordered. Reinspection required. Correct by Nov. 12.

• Scoop was stored with handle touching the flour. Corrected on site. Scoop was removed, cleaned and stored with handle not in contact with the flour.

• Ceiling vents have buildup on them through the dish area and storage areas. Correct by Jan. 8.

Little Ceasar’s, 1401 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 9. No violations.

Sandy’s Restaurant, 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 10.

• Several chemical bottles found throughout the kitchen and dish area. Corrected. All bottles were removed and replaced on a chemical shelf.

• Shelled eggs were being stored above lettuce. Corrected. Eggs were moved.

• Black buildup was accumulating on the walls behind the sink area and dishwasher. Correct by Jan. 9.

• Several towels were found throughout the kitchen area on shelves and table tops. Correct by Jan. 9.

• Several crew drinks were found in the kitchen area and on table tops. Corrected. Drinks were moved.

• Food handlers permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 10.

The Cake Pan, 609 N.W. R.D. Mise Road, inspected Nov. 10.

• Clean spoons and forks were stored with handles down by hand sink. Correct by Jan. 9.

QuikTrip, 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 10. No violations found.

Blue Springs Bowl, 1225 U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 10. No violations found.

Blue Springs South High School, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Nov. 12. No violations found.

Plaza Heights Christian Academy, 1500 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Nov. 12. No violations found.

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 12. No violations found.

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 12. No violations found.

Moreland Ridge Middle School, 900 S.W. Bishop Drive, inspected Nov. 13. No violations found.

Thomas Ultican Elementary School, 1812 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Nov. 13. No violations.

John Nowlin Elementary School, 5020 N. W. Valley View Road, inspected Nov. 13. No violations.

Valley View High School, 5000 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected Nov. 13.

• Bottle of bleach water was stored next to single service items in storage area. Corrected. Bottle was moved.

• Cases of foam cups were stored on the floor in the stock room. Corrected. Boxes moved to shelves.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Bakery, 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 16. No violations found.

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn, 901 N.W. Jefferson Court, inspected Nov. 16. No violations found.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Produce/Grocery/Dairy, 1305 N. Missouri 7, Inspected Nov. 16.

• Observed trash/milk spills in the milk cooler. Correct by Jan. 15.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Meat/Deli/Seafood, 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 16.

• The sanitizer in the seafood station was not reading any solution. Corrected on site. Inspector provided demonstration on how to make proper sanitizer solution. Facility did call for company to come and repair.

• Observed leakage under three compartment sink in meat cutting room. Correct by 1/15/21.

McDonald’s, 814 N. Missouri 7, inspected on Nov. 16. No violations found.

Motel 6, 3400 W. Jefferson, inspected on Nov. 16. No violations found.

Dairy Queen, 1900 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Nov. 16.

• Chemical was stored on food shelf in storage area. Corrected on site. Chemical was moved.

• The hand washing sink in the back area next to cake prep station was blocked. REPEAT. Correct by Correct by Jan. 15.

• Cake pan containers were being stored on floor in a box. Correct by Jan. 15.

• Gaskets to ice cream machine had buildup on them. Shelves had debris buildup on them under the cake make tables. Food debris in the bottom of majority of reach-in coolers and reach-in freezers. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 15.

• Excessive amount of dust buildup on ceiling tiles and lights next to the make table station in the grill area. REPEAT. Hood vents in the kitchen area were starting to buildup accumulation. Correct by Correct by Jan. 15.

• Food handlers permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Dec, 16.