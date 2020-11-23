Blue Springs postpones forum on animal control

The Examiner

The community forum on animal control issues hosted by the Blue Springs Public Safety Citizens Advisory Board that had been scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

The forum had been scheduled for Tuesday evening in the Howard Brown Public Safety Building downtown, with a Facebook lifestream. A new date for the forum has not been released.

Also, Blue Springs City Hall, Municipal Court and the Vesper Hall senior center will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Vesper Hall will close at 2 p.m., and the Fieldhouse will close at 8 a.m. Police Department offices will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday. People can call for 816-228-1051 for non-emergency services.

The Fieldhouse will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday. Water service and municipal court customers can use the city’s online pay portal 24/7 at the city’s website: www.bluespringsgov.com.

