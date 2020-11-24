Police investigate fatal crash on U.S. 40

By The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. 40 and trying to find witnesses.

Willie Wright, 70, of Kansas City, died in the crash, which happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 near Powell Road, on a tiny stretch of the highway between Independence and Blue Springs. According to police, Wright’s black and white late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. Wright was alone in the truck.

Police are trying to identify any witnesses who might have seen the vehicle during or immediately before the crash. Anyone with information should call police at 816-969-1670.