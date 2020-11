Independence police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arrest

• 4 a.m., 1800 block of South Vermont Avenue

• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of East 23rd Street S.

• 3 p.m., address not provided

Assault

• 3:59 a.m., 1800 block of South Vermont Avenue

Burglary

• 3:52 p.m., 2700 block of South Crysler Avenue

Failure to produce liquor permit

• 11:41 a.m., 1100 block of East 23rd Street

Possession of controlled substance

• 8:56 a.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 11:51 a.m., 100 block of South Oxford Avenue

• 12:04 p.m., 1800 block of South Hawthorne Avenue

Robbery

• 6:30 p.m., 400 block of North Kendall Drive

Stealing

• 12:41 p.m., 11000 block of East 23rd Street

• 1 p.m., 1000 block of West truman Road

• 1:30 p.m., 17100 block of East Fifth Street

• 1:50 p.m., 2300 block of South Norwood Avenue

• 3 p.m., 10500 block of East U.S. 24

Stealing motor vehicle

• 10:17 p.m., 300 block of South Spring Street

Warrant

• 3:46 p.m., 200 block of North Memorial Drive

Sunday, Nov. 8

Arrest

• 4:20 a.m., 100 block of West Southside Boulevard

• 8:15 a.m. 1200 block of South Hardy Avenue

• 8:44 a.m., 1500 block of South Ash Avenue

• 8:11 p.m., 9000 block of East Wilson Road

• 9 p.m., 11000 East 19th Street

• 9:17 p.m., 400 block of East U.S. 24

Assault (domestic)

• 4:04 a.m., 100 block of West Southside Boulevard

• 8:44 a.m., 1500 block of South Ash Avenue

• 1 p.m., 300 block of East Fair Street

• 8:39 p.m., 11000 block of East 19th Street South

Burglary

• 12 a.m., 1300 block of West Sheley Road

Interfering with police

• 8:11 p.m., 9000 block of East Wilson Road

Property damage

• 3:50 a.m., 2400 block of South Hardy Avenue

• 8:11 a.m., 1200 block of South Hardy Avenue

• 11:03 p.m., 10500 block of East Winner Road

Receiving stolen property

• 9:17 p.m., 400 block of East U.S. 24

Stealing

• 7 p.m., 400 block of E Devon Street

• 7:32 a.m., 17000 block of East Larkspur Lane

Stealing motor vehicle

• 11:15 a.m., 2300 block of South Harvard Avenue

Monday, Nov. 9

Arrest

• 10:27 a.m., 1100 block of South Cedar Avenue

• 10:40 a.m., 1100 block of South Cedar Avenue

• 12:12 p.m., 600 block of West Mechanic Avenue

• 1:33 p.m., address not provided

Assault

• 10:50 a.m., 600 block of West Mechanic Avenue

• 11:38 a.m., address not provided

Assault (domestic)

• 8:27 a.m., 400 block of North Main Street

• 11:38 a.m., address not provided

Disturbance

• 2:54 p.m., 200 block of South High Street

Property damage

• 6:33 a.m., 900 block of South Main Street

Robbery

• 5:29 p.m., 11700 block of East 23rd Street South

Stealing motor vehicle

• 4:13 p.m., 1500 block of South Harvard Avenue

Suspicious activity

• 9:08 a.m., 500 block of South Northern Boulevard

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Arrest

• 10:50 p.m., address not provided

Assault

• 11:30 a.m., 700 block of West Cherry Ct.

Assault (domestic)

• 3:12 p.m., 400 block of North Emery Street

Burglary

• 8:55 p.m., 1500 block of North Liberty Street

Ordinance violation

• 12:06 p.m., 100 block of North Carlisle Avenue

Property damage

• 9:44 a.m., 19000 block of East 19th Terr. Ct. South

• 2:25 p.m., address not provided

Stealing

• 11:30 a.m., 1500 block of East 23rd Street

Violation of order of protection

• 1 p.m., 18900 block of Powahatan Court East

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Arrest

• 9:25 p.m., 200 block of South Pleasant Street

• 10:20 a.m., 1200 block of North Noland Road

• 2:13 p.m., 1200 block of North Noland Road

Assault (domestic)

• 9 p.m., 200 South Pleasant Street

Burglary

• 12 p.m., 15800 block of East 25th Street South

Runaway juvenile

• 2:35 p.m., 9500 block of East 23rd Street South

• 11:13 p.m., 1200 block of West Truman Road

Stealing

• 9:28 a.m., 10700 block of East Truman Road

• 11:27 a.m., 1900 block of South Harvard Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 12

Arrest

• 12:20 a.m., 900 block of East 23rd. Street South

• 3:40 a.m., 1100 block of South Pleasant Street (3)

• 4:37 p.m., 800 block of South Noland Road

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

• 8:05 p.m., 600 block of North Spring Lake Drive

• 8:22 p.m., 900 block of South Haden Street

Assault (domestic)

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

• 8:22 p.m., 900 block of South Haden Street

• 11:10 p.m., 700 block of East Gudgell Avenue

Burglary

• 6 p.m., 1100 block of North River Boulevard

Interfering with police

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

Ordinance violation

• 1:53 p.m., 100 block of Novak Street

Possession of burglar’s tools

• 3:28 a.m., 1100 block of South Pleasant Street

Property damage

• 11:57 a.m., 16000 block of East Independence Avenue

Receiving stolen property

• 12:19 a.m., 900 block of East 23rd Street

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 17000 block of East Fifth Street

• 2:47 p.m., 200 block of South Main Street

• 9 p.m., 300 block of North Hocker Avenue

Stealing motor vehicle

• 9:03 a.m., 10500 block of East 23rd Street

Trespass

• 8:05 p.m., 600 block of North Spring Lake Drive

Unlawful possession of firearm

• 4:03 p.m., 800 block of South Noland Road

Friday, Nov. 13

Arrest

• 7 a.m., 600 block of South Main Street

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

Assault (domestic)

• 4:50 a.m., 1200 block of South Liberty Street

• 9:50 a.m., 11500 block of East 23rd Street

• 6:04 p.m., 100 block of East College Street

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

• 11:44 p.m., 800 block of S Pope Avenue

Interfering with police

• 6:51 p.m., 9400 block of East Wilson Road

Robbery

• 7:30 p.m., 900 block of North Noland Road

Stealing

• 11:30 a.m., 900 block of South Leroy Street

Stealing motor vehicle

• 3:30 a.m., 1000 block of East Walnut Street

• 5:57 p.m., 9400 block of East 16th Street

• 7:30 p.m., 11400 block of East Peery Street

Trespassing

• 7 a.m., 600 block of South Main Street