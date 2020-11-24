Mid-Continent branches closed through the weekend

The Examiner

All Mid-Continent Public Library locations are closed through Sunday due to staff challenges caused by COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

All locations that had been open this week for curbside and drive-up window service will resume those services at regular hours Monday.

Seven Mid-Continent locations, including the Blue Springs South branch, have been closed for several days due to a staff member testing positive. Those locations will resume with curbside and drive-up service at a date to be determined.

“Our goal with these extra days closed is to allow some time to pass in between employees’ shifts. Even a few days could mean the difference between one of us coming in before we are symptomatic, and staying home once we realize we are sick,” Steve Potter, MCPL director and CEO, said in a release. “As cases in the metro continue to rise, we are doing everything we can to balance customer service with preserving health and safety, and right now, that means taking every opportunity we can to limit exposure, so that our staff can continue to work safely and continue to serve you.”

Wi-Fi continues to be available outside each of the branches, and the library’s online offerings are available 24/7. For more information, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.