Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• 100 block of Amanda Court – disturbance
• 600 block of Charlotte – alarm
• 1000 block of Burr Oak – area check
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• Route BB and Eagles Parkway – missing juvenile found
• 600 block of E.E. Kirby – disturbance
• 3300 block of South Outer Road – alarm
• Hoot Owl Estates – noise complaint
• Long and R.D. Mize Road – parking complaint
• 600 block of Walnut – area check
Thursday, Nov. 19
• 1000 block of Cross Creek – suspicious person
• Minter Way and Minter Road – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• Magnolia and Pecan – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of Kimberly Court – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – protection order violation
• 700 block of Main Street – custody exchange
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – civil matter
• 200 block of Cypress Road – disturbance
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 600 block of Broadway – missing juvenile
Friday, Nov. 20
• 200 block of Lindsey Lane – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – missing adult
• 1200 block of Granite – private property tow
• 400 block of Chelsea Lane – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 1400 block of Mary Court – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – agency assist, Health Department
• 100 block of Broadway – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
Saturday, Nov. 21
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1600 block of Pin Oak – alarm
• 600 block of Woodbury Drive – stealing
• 100 block of Hudson – agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 100 block of Armstrong – citizen contact
• 200 block of Kimberly Court – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 200 block of Garden – check the well being
Sunday, Nov. 22
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• 900 block of Deer Creek Road – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 400 block of Wolf Creek – parking complaint
Monday, Nov. 23
• 600 block of Silverstone Circle – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – disturbance
• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious vehicle
• 500 block of Broadway – parking complaint
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• 100 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• Cross Creek and Eagles Parkway – area check
• 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive – theft from auto
• 200 block of Kimberly Court – disturbance
• 2300 block of Hedgewood Drive – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby