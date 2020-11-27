Concealed carry permit process switched to mail

The Examiner

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will close its concealed carry permit unit for new permit appointments until at least Feb. 1 due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area.

People with appointments scheduled through Dec. 14 will be processed as normal, but all other applications will be processed through the mail.

The sheriff’s office says the closure could extend past Feb. 1, based on the pandemic. For more information, call 816-541-8017.

– Examiner staff