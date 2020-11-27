Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Redhage and Wood do well at forensics tournament

Casie Redhage of Blue Springs and Drake Wood of Lee’s Summit, students at Simpson College in Iowa, participated in the Oct. 16-17 speech and debate tournament at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. Both achieved finalist status in the public forum debate competition and helped the Simpson College team capture first place in the team sweepstakes and third place in the individual event sweepstakes.

Blue Springs resident honored at Colgate University

Savanna England, a graduate of Blue Springs High School, is a member of the Colgate University class of 2020, majoring in molecular biology. England has earned the dean’s award with distinction, having earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Blue Springs resident In Nebraska marching band

Patrick Orel of Blue Springs is a junior computer science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he plays horn in the marching band.

Local Students graduate From Missouri State University

On Oct. 11, an in-person commencement ceremony was held for spring and summer graduates of Missouri State University in Springfield. Local students who were honored at that ceremony include:

• Blue Springs: Jana Hester, master of arts.

• Independence: Heidi Jennifer Banks, bachelor of science; Jason A. Grubb, master of science in education; Caitlin Celest Braton Sifuentes, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.

• Lee’s Summit: Simon Reagan Ales, bachelor of science; James Bailey Bertken, bachelor of science; Chase Alexander Chancy, bachelor of science; Samuel Michael Dow, bachelor of science; Natalie R. Pritchett, bachelor of science; Clara Richardson, bachelor of science; Jacob Riley, bachelor of science; Evan Lake Robertson, bachelor of science; Jaclyn S. Roemer, bachelor of science.

• Raytown: Aurora A. Barrera, bachelor of science; Nathan Alexander Harrel, bachelor of science; Claire Danielle Quin, master of science.

– Examiner staff