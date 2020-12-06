Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – property damage
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1100 block of Blue Branch Circle – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 1500 block of Broadway – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 200 block of Katie Court – disturbance
• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious person
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance
Thursday, Nov. 26
• 26 mile marker of westbound Interstate 70 – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 200 block of Katie Court – standby to prevent
• 2100 block of Sweetgum – disturbance
Friday, Nov. 27
• 1100 block of Scenic Drive – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Pebblebrook Lane – leaving the scene of an accident
• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – check the well being
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 1300 block of Sunnybrooke – animal bite
• 1400 block of Mary Court – check the well being
• 1200 block of Graystone – area check
• 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive – harassment
• 100 block of Hudson – agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 100 block of Nelson Drive –citizen contact
• Route BB and Nelson – area check
• 500 block of Magnolia Circle – animal complaint
Saturday, Nov. 28
• 900 block of Sunnybrooke Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1100 block of Casey – property damage
• 200 block of Katie Court – civil standby
• 600 block of Charlotte – alarm
• 200 block of Barr Road – suspicious activity
• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – motor vehicle accident
• 900 block of Stonebrooke Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 1300 block of Jefferson – commercial alarm
• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance
• 100 block of Lee – agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 800 block of Powell Road – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 1000 block of Willow Drive – agency assist, Kansas City Police Department
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – alarm
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – parking complaint
Sunday, Nov. 29
• 1400 block of Broadway – 911 hangup
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
• 800 block of San-Kar – stealing from motor vehicle
• 1200 block of Willow Drive – disturbance
• 14th Street and Austin – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 100 block of Armstrong – alarm
• Main and Front streets – railroad concern
• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – civil matter
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1600 block of Creekland Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
Monday, Nov. 30
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 100 block of Rock Creek – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Route BB north of Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident
• Route BB and McQuerry Road – careless and imprudent driver
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Front Street – citizen contact
• 400 block of Orion Drive – residence check
• 100 block of Rock Creek – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – stand by to prevent
• 500 block of Whitney – agency assist, DFS
• 900 block of Willow Drive -– animal control
• 100 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• Hoot Owl and Jenson – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1800 block of Madi Court – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – open door
• 100 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District