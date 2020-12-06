Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 25

• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm

• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – property damage

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1100 block of Blue Branch Circle – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 1500 block of Broadway – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 200 block of Katie Court – disturbance

• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious person

• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance

Thursday, Nov. 26

• 26 mile marker of westbound Interstate 70 – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 200 block of Katie Court – standby to prevent

• 2100 block of Sweetgum – disturbance

Friday, Nov. 27

• 1100 block of Scenic Drive – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Pebblebrook Lane – leaving the scene of an accident

• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – check the well being

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 1300 block of Sunnybrooke – animal bite

• 1400 block of Mary Court – check the well being

• 1200 block of Graystone – area check

• 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive – harassment

• 100 block of Hudson – agency assist, Buckner Police Department

• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 100 block of Nelson Drive –citizen contact

• Route BB and Nelson – area check

• 500 block of Magnolia Circle – animal complaint

Saturday, Nov. 28

• 900 block of Sunnybrooke Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1100 block of Casey – property damage

• 200 block of Katie Court – civil standby

• 600 block of Charlotte – alarm

• 200 block of Barr Road – suspicious activity

• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – motor vehicle accident

• 900 block of Stonebrooke Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

• 1300 block of Jefferson – commercial alarm

• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance

• 100 block of Lee – agency assist, Buckner Police Department

• 800 block of Powell Road – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 1000 block of Willow Drive – agency assist, Kansas City Police Department

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – alarm

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – parking complaint

Sunday, Nov. 29

• 1400 block of Broadway – 911 hangup

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact

• 800 block of San-Kar – stealing from motor vehicle

• 1200 block of Willow Drive – disturbance

• 14th Street and Austin – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 100 block of Armstrong – alarm

• Main and Front streets – railroad concern

• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – civil matter

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1600 block of Creekland Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

Monday, Nov. 30

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 100 block of Rock Creek – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance

Tuesday, Dec. 1

• Route BB north of Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident

• Route BB and McQuerry Road – careless and imprudent driver

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Front Street – citizen contact

• 400 block of Orion Drive – residence check

• 100 block of Rock Creek – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – stand by to prevent

• 500 block of Whitney – agency assist, DFS

• 900 block of Willow Drive -– animal control

• 100 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• Hoot Owl and Jenson – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1800 block of Madi Court – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – open door

• 100 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District