Local COVID-19 testing sites

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

The city of Independence: Independence testing for the week of Dec. 7 will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every weekday. Testing will occur at the Adventure Oasis Water Park parking lot. The tests are free but participants are asked to reserve a time slot by visiting indep.us/covidtests or by calling 816-325-7121. Some walk-in slots may be available.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by NOTE: the Jackson County Health Department expects increased demand and asks that patients register ahead of time at the addresses listed below. No walk-ins will be accepted this week in Health Department testing sites. You must register by 3 p.m. the day BEFORE you wish to test.

• Tuesday, Dec. 8, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This clinic may be indoors and, if so, clients will need to wait outdoors following social distancing protocol. Please dress warmly. Register at https://form.jotform.com/203225673172148

• Wednesday, Dec. 9, 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru clinic. Register at https://form.jotform.com/203234060685147

• Friday, Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. This is not a drive-thru clinic. Clients will need to wait outside, so dress warmly. Register at https://form.jotform.com/203344951429154