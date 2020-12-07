Independence set to revive Health Department

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

More than two years after disbanding it, the city of Independence says it will reinstate its Health Department.

Independence received word late last week the state of Missouri had given the necessary approval and recognized the city as an official local health agency, Mayor Eileen Weir said Monday.

The city disbanded the department in 2018 in a cost-saving move, ending services duplicated by the Jackson County Health Department and dispersing health functions required by the City Charter to other city departments.

Regaining state recognition allows the city to take a greater part in regional health collaborations and seek grants and other funding, starting with the 2021-22 fiscal year.

By disbanding the health department, the city saved about $400,000 at the time, which allowed it to form the Police Department’s street crimes unit. The mayor said she doesn’t regret that result, even if in retrospect the city might have erred with the decision to disband.

“Back in 2017-18, our biggest need was public safety,” Weir said, “and now our biggest need is public health.”

The coronavirus pandemic drove city officials to seek reinstatement. In May, the Advisory Board of Public Health unanimously recommended that city officials reconsider that move, concerned the city didn’t have enough ready access to COVID-19 case data to guide policy decisions. A couple months later, Weir and City Manager Zach Walker cautioned that while such a move had been discussed, the process likely wouldn’t be quick.

Weir said Monday that the city’s lobbyists and state Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, helped the city work with the state Department of Health and Human Services to gain reinstatement without having to wait for the next legislative session.

“It’s been an ongoing discussion,” Weir said. “We were extremely fortunate and prepared to make a strong case to DHHS. We were pleased able to do it in relatively short order.”

When the city disbanded its health department, it moved food inspections to the Community Development Department, animal services to the Police Department and wellness programs to Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Vital records and communicable disease work, a service duplicated with the county, stopped. Animal services became its own department this summer after the city took on operating the Regional Animal Shelter.

Communicable disease and nursing work will have to be reinstated to fully re-form a health department.

“That’s our commitment to the state, that we will add those services,” Weir said. “It just won’t happen immediately.”

Christina Heinen, who has served as acting health director since 2018, also directs animal services and has directed the city’s COVID-19 response. She will continue as acting director.

Still to be determined: what services the city might fold back into a health department, and what facility that department might be housed in. The city sold its former health department building, the old school building on Liberty Street just a block from the county’s health department offices south of the Square

“When the smoke clears a little bit on this pandemic, we’ll have a better idea of what facilities are appropriate,” Weir said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for collaboration.”

Weir commended the city’s public health efforts amid the pandemic – helping to enforce Jackson County guidelines and for several weeks now running saliva-based testing sites. Those tests, funded by part of the city’s CARES Act allocation, will run out this week.

“We’ve been doing an incredible amount of public health work without a full-fledged department,” Weir said. “Maybe we made a mistake in giving that up, but there were higher priorities (at the time), and we’re grateful to the state to be able to do this.”