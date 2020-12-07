Independence homicide remains under investigation

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Independence Police have located one person of interest as they continue to investigate a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.

The fatal shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue, on the city’s west end near where Blue Ridge Cutoff splits from Blue Ridge Boulevard. Responding officers found a man in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

Police said Sunday they were looking for 19-year-old Isaiah Lopez as a person of interest, then noted on social media Sunday evening that they were “no longer looking” for Lopez. Police have not specified whether Lopez is in custody.

Police also had been looking for a white pickup truck with U-haul logos, which was seen leaving the scene. Saturday night, Kansas City Police found it in the water near 23rd Street and Topping Avenue near Blue Valley Park. At that location, 23rd Street has drop-offs on each side of Topping across from the park.

According to court records, Lopez pleaded guilty in January 2017 to unlawful use of a weapon from an incident in April 2016. He initially received a suspended sentence and probation, then in late 2018 was sentenced to 120 days of shock incarceration. He was released from prison in March 2019 and started two years then, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org