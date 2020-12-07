Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Hy-Vee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/SaladBar and Demo kitchen: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 20.

• Milk cooler shelving started to accumulate buildup on racks and lower drip trays.

• Demo kitchen not in use. Around the grill there was an accumulation of black debris. Correct by Jan. 19.

Hy-Vee Bakery: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 20.

• Microwave has buildup inside. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned it.

• Cinnamon/sugar container lid was cracked and broken. Corrected. Lid was replaced.

• Shelves in cooler had accumulated buildup. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Lower shelves in the cake make area had an accumulation of debris on them. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Dust buildup around ceiling vents. Correct by Jan. 19.

Hy-Vee Deli: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 20.

• Along the sliding door tracks to the display case was an accumulation of food debris. Correct by Jan. 19.

Lamar’s Donuts: 722 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23.

• Black/discolored buildup was observed on the ice shield. Corrected on site. Manager was able to clean and sanitize on site.

• Black buildup was observed on the racks in the reach-in cooler stored in the back. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all dirty racks.

Aldi: 530 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23. No violations found.

Jag Center Concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Nov. 23. No violations found.

Yogurtini: 1122 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 23. No violations found.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 23.

• Chicken in walk-in cooler was not covered. Corrected on site. Chicken was covered with plastic wrap.

• Dates were not marked on several products prepped in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Product was dated with correct date marks.

• Around hood vents were accumulations of grease buildup. Correct by Jan. 22.

• Bottom of reach-in cooler had accumulation of food debris. Correct by Jan. 22.

• Around the sink area had buildup. Correct by Jan. 22.

• Floors throughout the kitchen and freezer were dirty with grease, debris and trash. Correct by Jan. 22. Freezer was cleaned and corrected on site.

• Fans in walk-in cooler had buildup on them. Correct by Jan. 22.

Blue Springs Marina: 1700 N.E. Bowlin Road, inspected Nov. 24. No violations found.

CVS Pharmacy: 3201 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 25. No violations found.

Walgreens: 3200 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 25.

• Vents and shelving in the walk-in cooler had dust and buildup accumulation. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 24.

Conoco Food Mart: 1501 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 25.

• In walk-in beverage cooler, the shelving had buildup. Correct by Jan. 24.

Scooter’s Coffee: 1116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 25.

• Topping pumps were located in the handwashing station. Correct by Jan. 24.

• In reach-in cooler, product was stored on top of a towel. Correct by Jan. 24.

Lake Jacomo Marina: 7401 W. Park Road, inspected Nov. 25. No violations found.

Days Inn: 451 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 1.

• Countertop on main counter in the breakfast area is damaged and soiled and not able to be cleaned and sanitized properly. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 30.

Peve Station Concession: 2000 Ashton Drive, inspected Nov. 24. No violations found.

Andy’s Frozen Custard: 1007 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23.

• Torn/ripped gasket attached to reach-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 22.

Buckets Bar and Grill: 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 30.

• Container of seasoning was left open next to hand sink. Corrected. Container was covered.

• Floor fan had dust buildup on it. Correct by Jan. 29

• Fan in beer cooler had dust buildup on it. Correct by Jan. 29.

• Bottom of reach-in freezer had accumulation of food debris. Correct by Jan. 29.

Johnny’s Tavern: 1175 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 30.

• The fountain machines had black dirt buildup on the backsplash and around nozzles. Correct by Correct by Jan. 29.

Colonial Gardens: 27610 E. Wyatt Road, inspected Nov. 24. No violations found.

Dollar Tree: 1342 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 30. No violations found.

Emerald Event Space: 800 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Nov. 25.

• Under the grills had accumulation buildup. Correct by Jan. 24.

• Shelving in the walk-in bar cooler had buildup. Correct by Jan. 24.

• Under the fryers had accumulation of grease buildup. Correct by Jan. 24.

The Gem Bar and Grill: 1204 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23.

• Observed a chemical bottle stored next to both ice scoops. Corrected on site. Moved to appropriate locations.

• No hand washing signs at handwashing sink in the bar or the kitchen. Corrected on site. Manager made individual signs for each individual sink.

Wingstop: 481 N.E. Coronado Drive, reinspected Nov. 25.

• Raw chicken stored in reach-in cooler was observed not reaching proper cold holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Chicken temp read 45 degrees to 48 degrees. Chicken was immediately discarded.

• Observed towels being stored in handwashing sink. REPEAT. Corrected on site. Manager removed the towels.

• All floor drains in the back area had accumulation of food debris and other buildup.

• The mop sink had an accumulation of black buildup on the inside. Correct by Jan. 19