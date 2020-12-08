Blue Springs man identified as fatality crash victim

The Examiner

Independence police have identified the driver who died in a wreck over the weekend on U.S. 24.

Police say Eric Vickers, 21, of Blue Springs, was driving a Ford Mustang that crashed at 1:42 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 24 and Arlington in western Independence. The car left the road and struck a railroad bridge.

Police said Vickers was not wearing a seatbelt. Police said there were indications that alcohol and high speed contributed to the wreck.

A passenger in the car was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center with serious injuries but has been released.