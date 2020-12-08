Christmas store events aid families in need

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Sign-ups are full for the Community Services League’s revised Independence Christmas Store next week, which will help 1,500 families in the city.

The 1,500 families represent a 25 percent increase from last year, and the average family receives gifts for two children.

With the Christmas Store, parents shop and choose donated gifts for their family. The event normally takes place at CSL’s main office on Noland Road, but will be at the Independence Uptown Market a couple blocks west to allow for more space as a public health precaution.

CSL initially had 1,200 available spots, president/CEO Doug Cowan said, and when those quickly filled up last month, volunteer leaders made another 300 spots available.

Volunteers run the entire Christmas Store, which runs Monday through Saturday.

“We are trying to be responsive to the community needs, but at some point we have to make sure we can help everyone that we promised,” Cowan said. “It will be set up much differently than normal.”

CSL will also support hundreds of families for Christmas out of its Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Oak Grove and Buckner offices. Instead of the normal Christmas Store, CSL is providing shopping gift cards and boxes of meals to families that signed up, due to lack of available space for a socially distanced event.