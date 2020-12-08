Trails West library branch in Independence closed

The Examiner

The Trails West branch of the Kansas City Public Library has been closed after an employee had a COVID-19 exposure.

The library, 11401 E. 23rd St. in Independence, was closed Monday and will remain closed until contact tracing is completed, the library is sanitized and officials assured that adequate staffing is available. The staff member involved last worked on Saturday.

Kids Cafe services are suspended at Trails West but still available at three branches in Kansas City – Bluford, Waldo and Southeast.

WiFi service is available outside library branches, including Trails West.

– Examiner staff