Company offers COVID-19 testing at mall

Health Gauge, a company based in Des Moines, Iowa, is offering rapid-result COVID-19 testing at Independence Center.

The drive-thru, nasal-swab tests are $100 apiece, with online payment options available, with no pre-qualification or any symptoms required for testing.

In a release, Health Gauge says its testing has shown 96 percent accuracy. The company started a drive-thru testing location at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park in September.

To make an appointment, call 877-732-8258 or visit www.hgscreenings.com. Same-day appointments are available.

The city of Independence has been offering free, saliva-based testing for several weeks, using part of the city’s allocated CARES Act funds, but the last available day for tests at Adventure Oasis Park is Wednesday.

– Examiner staff