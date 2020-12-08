Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness. Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence are as follows:

UCE Kitchen LLC: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Nov. 2.

• Employee was noted not washing hands at proper times. Hands were not washed before putting on gloves.

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe: 4675 S. Bass Pro Drive, inspected Nov 3.

• Vent hood found dripping grease onto food prep surfaces. All equipment in the kitchen area found heavily soiled and not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout the kitchen found heavily soiled. Floors in walk-in cooler found with food debris. Wall around the dishwashing area found with buildup of black substance. Corrected on Nov. 6.

McDonald’s: 16235 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 3.

• One employee in kitchen observed without a mask.

• One employee in drive-through and one manager observed with their masks below their noses.

Sonic Drive-In: 16909 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 3.

• Kitchen staff noted working in food prep area without properly restrained hair.

Arby’s: 20111 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 10.

• Upon entering the building, employees were observed wearing masks improperly and some not wearing them at all.

• Outdated food found in walk-in cooler.

• Poisonous/toxic materials not stored separately, away from food equipment. Chemicals found hanging on side of hand sink.

The Big Biscuit: 16506 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 10. No critical violations found.

Tim’s Pizza: 17201 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 10. No critical violations.

Fountains of Greenbriar: 2100 Swope Drive, inspected Nov. 12. No critical violations.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., inspected No. 12. No critical violations.