Kansas City Public Library events this week

The Examiner

The Kansas City Public Library is offering online events and classes. Unless otherwise specified, these classes and events occur via Zoom or on other online spaces. To participate in most of these programs, you must register in advance (using the RSVP tab) at https://www.kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar.

Upcoming classes and events include:

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Weaving Community Chats: noon.

• Make. Do. Tell, 1 p.m. Unbox an ant farm and practice the alphabet in sign language.

• NickiFit Tabata Plus: 6 p.m. Interval training.

• Readers for Social Justice Book Group: 7 p.m. Discussing Lost Children Archive.

Thursday, Dec. 10

• NickiFit Full Body Chair Workout: 9 a.m.

• After Lunch Book Group: 3 p.m. Discuss The Orphan’s Tale.

• Secret Kansas City: 6:30 p.m., Anne Kniggendorf discusses her new book: Kansas City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure. She will discuss things like the 90-foot-high, anatomically correct, fiberglass bull and a champion racehorse buried in a suburban cul-de-sac as well as a truck-devouring highway underpass.

• NickiFit ABSolutely Amazing: 6:30 p.m.

• Online Storytime, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

• Happy Hanukkah: 6:30 p.m. Explore the traditions of the holiday including dreidels, menorahs and gelt. If you would like a supply kit, contact juliakingsbury@kclibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 12

• Online Storytime, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

• Online Storytime, 9 a.m.