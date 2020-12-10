Independence eases COVID-19 rules for bars, restaurants

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

After reinstating its health department, the city of Independence has issued its own set of public health guidelines, including allowing bars and restaurants to serve people until midnight, which started Friday morning.

The state of Missouri last week recognized Independence as a local public health agency, and as such the city could issue different guidelines than those of the Jackson County Health Department. The county’s current guidelines call for bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., except for outside delivery service.

Most other Independence guidelines are similar to what is in place in the county:

• Masks are required indoors in public places and businesses unless a person is alone in a room, and masks are outdoors if social distancing can’t be maintained. Exceptions include children under 5, people with a medical disability possibly affected by a mask, actually eating or a doctor or dentist visit that requires removing a mask.

• After stopping at midnight, bars and restaurants can resume service at 5 a.m., and they must limit capacity to 50 percent and require social distancing between parties of patrons. All other publicly accessible businesses must maintain social distancing and mask wearing.

• For gatherings greater than 10 people, the host organization must submit to the city a protocol of plans, including mask and social distance requirements. That has to be submitted at least seven days before the event. Gathering protocols that had been previously approved under the similar Jackson County guidelines do not need to be resubmitted, the city says.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the city tried to stay consistent with many neighboring jurisdictions, understanding that not all public health guidelines around the metro area have been consistent during the pandemic. The city has been using code enforcement staff to help maintain compliance with county pandemic regulations.

Non-compliant businesses could see reduced curfew hours, or for repeated infractions, possible utility shutoff, though Weir said the city has not yet had to take those measures with any establishment.

“We have been fortunate to see a high rate of compliance with orders in our area, and have at this time not had to take strong enforcement measures with our businesses,” Weir said in a release.

Several times in the past couple months, the Independence’s City Council discussed resolutions to oppose some of the county’s public health guidelines. Advocates described that as a show of support for local businesses and said the city had tried in vain to be more involved in discussions about county guidelines and get more localized case data. None of those resolutions received enough votes to pass.

For questions or more information about the city’s guidelines, citizens can call 816-325-6965 or email covid19@indepmo.org.