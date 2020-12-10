Three library branches renew limited services

By The Examiner staff

Three area Mid-Continent Public Library branches resumed curbside services Monday.

The Blue Springs North branch at 850 N.W. Hunter Drive, the Grain Valley branch at 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway and the Oak Grove branch at 2320 S. Broadway had all been closed since Nov. 30 due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Mid-Continent had professional deep cleaning at each location, and holds on materials available at those branches before their closures have been extended.

All open Mid-Continent locations are limited to curbside and drive-up window service as a public health precaution.

Wi-Fi is available outside each branch, as well as book drops, and the library’s online offerings are available 24/7. For more information, visit: mymcpl.org/COVID.