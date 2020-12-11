Help for the holidays: Police aid families with gifts

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Public health precautions for the pandemic might have limited the scope or altered their approach in some cases, but many area law enforcement agencies still have continued traditions of Christmas shopping and gift collection for children in need.

Under normal circumstances, Shop With a Cop involves officers using donated funds to shop with children for gifts for their family and themselves, then working together to wrap the gifts. No matter how the fundraising method or community partnership, the general goal is a friendly interaction between children and officers – and sometimes firefighters – with a chance to help those children's families enjoy Christmas a little more.

In lieu of that this year, Blue Springs Police did a Secret Santa, buying gifts for about 140 people in 30 to 40 families. Officers and volunteers wrapped the gifts Monday at Sandy’s, where the restaurant’s new space allowed plenty of room for social distancing. They planned to deliver the gifts to families Saturday, either by going to their homes or handing them out in the Sandy’s banquet room.

Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association funds the annual Shop With a Cop and was the largest funding source this year. Officers, support staff and volunteers chipped in for Secret Santa. Through its collection efforts, Sandy’s provided hygiene products and meals for all the families.

“Our goal here at the police department has remained the same, to help those families in our community that may be struggling”, Blue Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Claxton said in a release.

Independence Police, in partnership with the Community Services League, will do their Shop With a Cop event next Saturday morning at Target, with dozens of children involved. Members of Independence's firefighters union, Local 781, have done a “Stop, Drop and Shop” the past couple years, but this year have done a toy drive, collecting donated items in front of the Wal-Mart on Bolger Square the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend and again this Saturday.

Like Blue Springs, Grain Valley Police have also planned to deliver gifts – purchased and wrapped by officers and volunteers – to selected children.

In a similar vein, the local Missouri State Highway Patrol troop based in Lee’s Summit conducted its annual Newton Toy Drive, for children who are hospital-bound in Kansas City during the holiday season.

This year, local Missouri Department of Conservation officers also got into the act, partnering with Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Oak Grove for “Shopping With A Conservation Agent.” Last Saturday, 10 selected children met with conservation agents to view animals at the Wild Souls facility, then shopped at the Blue Springs Wal-Mart.