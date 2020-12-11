Catalytic converter thefts up sharply

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Police departments around the metro area have been dealing with a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts, as thieves can quickly swipe the exhaust system part for its valuable metals.

Independence Police tallied 131 reported theft cases in September through November, compared with 19 in the same three months last year.

Blue Springs Police have reported 67 total theft incidents this year, with easily at least 80 converters stolen – compared with 11 such thefts in all of 2019, eight in 2018 and just three in 2017.

Raytown, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park police have reportedly seen notable increases.

“I believe it’s a nationwide problem, not just the metro area,” said John Syme, public information officer for the Independence Police Department.

The catalytic converter is on the underside of a vehicle and is part of the exhaust system – required for decades to help to filter emissions. Thieves often cut the pipe that connects it to the engine, and they’ll take the parts to a scrap metal place that strips them for metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium that are crucial for filtering. Besides the valuable metals, the fact it can be done in a matter of minutes using simple hand or power tools makes it an attractive crime, particularly if a vehicle sits higher off the ground.

Among the other reasons for this recent surge, Syme surmises, besides metal prices and opportunity: stay-home guidelines and less travel during the pandemic mean vehicles are sitting in driveways more often, and the pandemic has made more people financially unstable and more prone to commit such a crime.

Depending on allowable time and manpower – something especially stressed during the pandemic – police agencies have tried to piece together information on possible theft rings.

Jennifer Brady, crime analyst for the Blue Springs Police Department, said she’s constantly in contact with area crime analysts and detectives around the metro area, “even on the Kansas side.”

“We do share intelligence and information,” she said. “But does anybody have the manpower. We’re trying our best to figure this out.”

What can be problematic for investigators is that many converters are legally scrapped through normal vehicle and metal salvage practices.

“I think it’s hard because someone could have a junk car, and they could cut it off in the same way as a thief,” Syme said. “Just an average citizen trying to get a couple hundred bucks, rather than resell the whole vehicle.”

Independence has an ordinance covering secondary metal recyclers, which includes specific requirements for converter sales. Metal recyclers are required to keep detailed records of transactions of sale, including a copy of the driver’s license or state ID of the person who is selling them.

The recyclers must also document the date, time and place of transactions and the license plate number, color and style or make of any vehicle used by the seller used in their delivery. They must also document the full description of the metal, including the quantity by weight and purchase price.

“The enforcement aspect of it is from a business side,” Syme said. “We want the recyclers to be on notice, to comply with the city ordinance.

“Normally we treat that as a business license issue, but it does give access to information of possible thefts. That’s going to give us reasonable suspicion, if someone drops off 100 in a month. In the past, we’ve found that when we go after a group of people that have been working together, we see a drop in thefts.”

Acknowledging what’s already on the books in Independence, Council Member Mike Huff sponsored a recent resolution to ask city staff and police to look for possible further measures to curb this particular crime. Auto repair, car purchase and car rental businesses with numerous vehicles in a lot can be especially vulnerable.

“Businesses have to worry about multiple thefts; it’s not a one-time shot,” he said.

Part of the frustration with converter theft, Huff said, is that the necessary repairs for a car owner far outweigh what a thief can get for the precious metals. Generally, repair estimates go for hundreds of dollars, depending on the vehicle and necessary customization.

“I’d rather just give the guy $30 or $40 to stay away from my vehicle,” Huff said, “but that obviously wouldn’t work.”

Simply keeping your car in the garage at night or when not in use will ward off catalytic converter thefts. Among other steps police offer to deter thefts:

• Park in well-lit areas the possible.

• Park close to a building entrance or to the nearest access road when parking in a public lot.

• If possible, attach a security device (often like a small cage) to the converter, making it more difficult to steal.

• If possible, weld the converter into place, also making it more difficult to remove.

• If you have a security system on your car, calibrate it so a vibration sets it off. The alarm will then activate if a thief tries to saw off the converter.

• For those with room in the budget, video surveillance around your garage or driveway can be useful.

• Consider having your VIN number or license plate number engraved onto your catalytic converter to make it easier to identify in case it does get stolen.

Independence Police encourage everyone to remain vigilant of this crime and to report any suspicious activity to 911 and call in to report thefts. Those you have specific information about any individuals or businesses involved in this type of crime can call the IPD tips hotline at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.