Local COVID-19 testing sites

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by The Health Department expects increased demand and asks that patients register ahead of time at the addresses listed below. No walk-ins accepted this week. You must register by 3 p.m. the day before you wish to test.

• Wednesday, Dec. 16, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Register by visiting jacohd.org/events and search the calendar for this event. Click on the “register here” button.

• Friday, Dec. 18, 10020 E. 66th Terrace, Raytown. Register by visiting jacohd.org/events and search the calendar for this event. Click on the “register here” button.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Free testing is provided from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. You must register before going to be tested by visiting https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/LeesSummit_MO_2191.html. After registering, you must print off your voucher and bring that with you on the day of the test. Testing will be provided as follows:

• Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.

• Friday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.