More progress in Independence

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 7-12, 1970:

• “NOLAND ROAD SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN 1972” – Completion of the north segment of the Noland Road project will give the city its first modern four-lane north and south traffic artery running from U.S. 24 to U.S. 40. A contract to build the final segment from Pacific north to U.S. 24 was awarded Nov. 30 by the county court. Noland Road is being improved largely with county road bond money, with the city of Independence participating to some extent.

• “INCORPORATION SETBACK FOR TINY BLUE SUMMIT” – Proponents of the incorporation of Blue Summit received a setback Monday when a Kansas City Court of Appeals ruled that a county court order incorporating the town is not valid. The ruling was in regard to a petition first filed with the county court in 1966. The county court did not act on the incorporation until April 11, 1967. On April 3 and 10, 1967, 38 of the 487 people who had signed the petition withdrew their names.

Frankie Frisch, city clerk, said today that it is possible a meeting of the Blue Summit City Council will be held soon to discuss further steps. While the legal processes have been gone through, Blue Summit has continued operating as a municipality, and appeared to be operating as one today.

• “MAIL EMBARGO ENDS” – The mail embargo caused by the nationwide railroad strike has been lifted. Restrictions placed on second, third and fourth class mail outside of 17 states, beyond 300 miles of origin, have been removed with word late Thursday that the strikers had been ordered back to their jobs. Edgar M. Hill, assistant postmaster, said all classes of mail are being accepted today and persons concerned about their Christmas mail may be assured that “it will go through.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 6-11, 1920:

• “RAIDED CRAP GAME” – A crap game on West Maple avenue was raided last night by Reuben Anderson, working as a special man on the police department on account of the shortage of men. Of the eleven men in the room at the time, four got away and seven were arrested. The seven this morning were taken before Police Judge F.M. Barton. It was shown that two of the men had had no connection with the game and they were discharged. The other five plead guilty and they were fined $25 each.

Before allowing them to go, however, Judge Barton lined them up, gave them a heart-to-heart talk on the evils of gambling and ended by commanding “Hold up your right hands.”

“I want you to promise me, solemnly, that hereafter you will refrain from such conduct and lead the lives of good, law-abiding citizens,” the judge said.

The five men promised to do as he requested and left the room.

• “PERMITTED GAMBLING” – Carl Sanders, proprietor of the restaurant at 211 West Maple, plead guilty in police court to a charge of permitting gambling in his place of business and paid a fine of $50. An officer made his arrest on the finding of what he called a gambling table in the basement room of the restaurant. It was at this place that seven men were arrested Monday night and charged with gambling, five of whom yesterday plead guilty in police court and paid fines of $25 each. So this one place in less than two days has yielded the city a revenue of $175 cash money.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Announcement was made in Copenhagen yesterday that the Nobel Peace prize for 1920 would be conferred Friday upon President Wilson of the United States. The ceremony, as usual, will be held in the Norwegian Storthing, which awards the prize. Only twice before has the Peace Prize come to America: one to Ex-President Roosevelt in 1906 and the other to Elihu Root in 1918.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox