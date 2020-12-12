Mid-Continent Public Library virtual events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering a range of virtual events.

Many events require advance registration at https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you. If you want to attend a non-Zoom virtual event, just click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime:MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

Monday, Dec. 14

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

• A Christmas Carol Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens (Vimeo): 10 to 11:30 a.m. Gerald Dickens is returning to MCPL this holiday season with a special virtual performance of his great-great grandfather Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

• It’s Cookie Time (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tis the season to bake and eat. What are your favorite treats? Go to the MCPL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled time.

• What’s the News? Exploring News Resources (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Explore some MCPL resources for finding local, national and even international newspapers.

• The Thomas/DeLancey Duet, Sounds of Christmas: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join Linda Thomas and Dan DeLancey as they combine their close vocal harmonies with acoustic instruments for a collection of holiday favorites.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

• An Evening with Gerald Dickens, a Virtual Q & A (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Join Gerald Dickens as he shares his experiences filming “A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens.”

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

• Social Media and You: Twitter (Website) (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Satisfy your curiosity about the popular social media site: Twitter.

• Mad Science Presents Lights, Color, Action! (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join the Mad Scientist for a journey to the world of color.

• Researching Your World War II Veteran (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. Piece together your World War II veteran’s military experience using web resources, library resources and outside sources. Learn what records still exist and how to locate them.

Thursday, Dec. 17

• Jim “Two Crows” Wallen Presents “A Visit with Santa Claus” (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Get in the Christmas spirit with stories from Santa. Go to the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time for this event.

• Story Swap (Zoom): 6;30 to 8 p.m. An open-mic storytelling event that’s open to anyone. Put your name in the hat for a chance to share a seven-minute story or just enjoy the show.

• The Dickens Carolers (MCPL360): 7 to 7:35 p.m. Get into the Christmas spirit with a performance by these festive singers dressed in beautiful Victorian attire.

Friday, Dec. 18

• The Thomas/DeLancey Duet, Sounds of Christmas: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Linda Thomas and Dan DeLancey as they combine their close vocal harmonies with acoustic instruments for a collection of holiday favorites.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

• Word Basics: Adding Text (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to create a basic Word document using short sentences and word wrap.

• William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol (MCPL360): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. In William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol, you’ll experience Dickens’ classic tale with a twist.

Saturday, Dec. 19

• The Dickens Carolers (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Get into the Christmas spirit with a performance by these festive singers dressed in beautiful Victorian attire

• German Research Discussion Group, Holiday Edition (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about German holiday traditions and how to celebrate them locally in this special holiday edition of the discussion group.

• A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens (Vimeo): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gerald Dickens is returning to MCPL this holiday season with a special virtual performance of his great-great grandfather Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Sunday, Dec. 20

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

• A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens (Vimeo): 10 to 11:30 a.m. Gerald Dickens is returning to MCPL this holiday season with a special virtual performance of his great-great grandfather Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”